Posted on September 22, 2014 | 7:54 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Columbus Williams, 68, of Santa Barbara died Sept. 17, 2014.

He was born April 14, 1946.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25 at the Welch-Ryce-Haider Santa Barbara Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Greater Hope Baptist Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.