Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 8:03 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

COMB Hires Consultant to Help with Emergency Pumping Project Grant Applications

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | June 11, 2014 | 10:30 p.m.

The Cachuma Operations and Maintenance Board approved a grant-consultant contract Wednesday to help with funding the emergency pumping facility project.

Consultant RMC will help prepare applications to the Department of Water Resources for $1,938,000 in Proposition 84 funding to offset the project’s high price tag. The approved contract is for $33,000.

Lake Cachuma’s water levels are getting too low for the existing intake towers, meaning the water can’t get into the Tecolote Tunnel, which connects the lake to southern Santa Barbara County pipelines.

The board already approved $904,000 in design and site-mobilization work and the contract for the project’s design, construction and six months and operation is about $5 million.

"COMB is making a serious effort to get state funding help," board president Lauren Hanson said. "This is a critical critical project which must move forward, and we are all fully committed to it. We need funding help, but we will have to go it alone if the state doesn't respond to our urgent request.

"State Sen. (Hannah-Beth) Jackson and Assemblyman Das Williams are doing everything they can to help us with this lifeline water delivery project for the South Coast, and we at COMB are grateful for their efforts."

At Wednesday’s meeting, COMB members also discussed the 2014-15 budget, which includes most of the costs for the emergency-pumping project.

The overall budget is expected to be about $4.3 million higher next year from special project costs, according to COMB documents.

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 