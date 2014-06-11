COMB Hires Consultant to Help with Emergency Pumping Project Grant Applications

The Cachuma Operations and Maintenance Board approved a grant-consultant contract Wednesday to help with funding the emergency pumping facility project.

Consultant RMC will help prepare applications to the Department of Water Resources for $1,938,000 in Proposition 84 funding to offset the project’s high price tag. The approved contract is for $33,000.

Lake Cachuma’s water levels are getting too low for the existing intake towers, meaning the water can’t get into the Tecolote Tunnel, which connects the lake to southern Santa Barbara County pipelines.

The board already approved $904,000 in design and site-mobilization work and the contract for the project’s design, construction and six months and operation is about $5 million.

"COMB is making a serious effort to get state funding help," board president Lauren Hanson said. "This is a critical critical project which must move forward, and we are all fully committed to it. We need funding help, but we will have to go it alone if the state doesn't respond to our urgent request.

"State Sen. (Hannah-Beth) Jackson and Assemblyman Das Williams are doing everything they can to help us with this lifeline water delivery project for the South Coast, and we at COMB are grateful for their efforts."

At Wednesday’s meeting, COMB members also discussed the 2014-15 budget, which includes most of the costs for the emergency-pumping project.

The overall budget is expected to be about $4.3 million higher next year from special project costs, according to COMB documents.

