COMB Concerned with Water Release for Fish from Lake Cachuma’s Bradbury Dam

The extended drought is forcing agencies and residents in Santa Barbara County to make some hard choices, and Monday's Cachuma Operation Maintenance Board meeting highlighted some of the conundrums facing the agency with a front-row view of the frighteningly-low amount of water in the lake.

County officials have warned that Lake Cachuma may run out of water as early as October 2015 without any significant rainfall, and residents of various water agencies have been asked to voluntarily conserve water.

One of the biggest points of contention present at Monday's meeting was exactly how much water, when and how it should be released from the Bradbury Dam that sits on the lake's edge and into the Hilton Creek.

Periodically, water must be released into the creek to protect what local environmentalists call the most endangered fish in America — the steelhead trout, which makes its home in the creek — but the water releases have been concerning as the drought slogs on.

The decision is largely outside of the purview of COMB, however, since calls about fish preservation and what actions to take are under the purview of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the National Marine Fisheries Service.

On Monday, the board took just about as strong a stand as possible, voting to send a "non-confrontational" letter urging the Bureau of Reclamation to realize this is an emergency situation and remind them that the pumps that feed water into Hilton Creek are the bureau's responsibility.

Several board members expressed frustration with the federal mandates for the fish.

"We're in an emergency," Beebe said. "If it's people versus fish, I choose people. We may not have the water to comply."

Lauren Hanson, director of the Goleta Water District and president of the COMB Board, said a policy should be in place before critical levels are reached, and not after.

"I think a simple letter… is completely appropriate and I can't imagine us not doing that," Hanson said.

COMB board members want clarity on just when the water levels in Lake Cachuma will become so dire that a reduced amount of water for fish would go into effect.

The magic number seems to be when Lake Cachuma reaches 30,000 acre feet of water — there are about 60,000 in the lake now — but whether the Bureau is interpreting that 30,000 acre feet as the actual amount in the lake or the amount of project water, being stored from other sources, remains unclear.

There have been hundreds of steelhead deaths in Hilton Creek due to pump failures in the last two years and the Bureau reportedly started a replacement and repair project in June.

A back-up pumping system slated for the Hilton Creek area has 90 days to get up and running, but it's unclear if work has begun on the project, according to Tim Robinson, fisheries division manager for COMB.

Robinson said that the lake is expected to reach the 30,000-acre-feet level by the end of next month.

"We better get our act together because this is happening right away," he said.

A draft biological assessment is being put together, and the Bureau of Reclamation is looking at options for low flow into Hilton Creek, he said.

"I don't think it can be overstated the type of emergency situation we are in," said Randall Ward, COMB's general manager.

He added that the relationship between COMB and the Bureau of Reclamation had been "less than collegial."

The board ultimately voted to send a letter that encouraged the Bureau of Reclamation to respond quickly and express that the Bureau is responsible to operate the equipment at whatever level is decided on.

The board voted 4-1 to send the letter, with board member Dennis Beebe voting against the decision.

