Come Drum with Hidden Wings and the Grateful Dead

A local nonprofit has been given the chance to share its mission with hundreds of thousands of people at the upcoming Grateful Dead concerts, and Hidden Wings wants you to be part of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Hidden Wings, a Solvang-based nonprofit catering to young adults on the autistic spectrum, will be filming one of its drumming jam sessions on Saturday, June 6 at Knapp’s Castle in Santa Barbara. That footage will then be played before deadheads and lesser fans of the iconic band before they enter the Grateful Dead concert venues this summer at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara on June 27-28 and at Soldier Field in Chicago on July 3-5. The concerts were sold out hours after tickets went on sale.

Hidden Wings has the rhythm, and the Grateful Dead is giving the nonprofit some momentum to raise funds and awareness for its therapeutic drum work.

Drummer Mickey Hart has long been a supporter of Hidden Wings — even auctioning off memorabilia to raise donations — and he’s taking the organization under his wing again for the Grateful Dead’s Fare Thee Well Tour, which is expected to draw a significant amount of people for the band’s last hurrah.

Founded in 2009, Hidden Wings began to hit its stride after introducing therapeutic drumming to its students, who come from around the Santa Ynez Valley and the country to build friendship bonds by beating to the same drum as others.

Since finding a job and a friend are the key goals founders the Rev. Jim Billington and his wife, Dr. Julia Billington, set out to achieve nearly seven years ago, drumming has become a critical part of the nonprofit’s life skills-focused curriculum.

“We found early on that a shared rhythm brings people together, whether hiking up a mountain, kayaking on the ocean or bicycling through a ravine,” the Rev. Billington said. “A drum, shaped like a round dinner table, with the beat simulating a human heart, provides an everyday opportunity to fall into a common rhythm. Developing a common beat brings people together at the most intimate level: the pulse of life.”

The Billingtons are asking anyone and everyone to participate in the filmed Hidden Wings drum circle at Knapp’s Castle, landmark ruins located on East Camino Cielo off Highway 154 in the mountains above Santa Barbara.

Drumming was originally supposed to take place at Refugio State Beach, which Hidden Wings frequents, but that state park has been closed until further notice because of an oil spill in the nearby Pacific Ocean. The plan is to meet at Hidden Wings at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday to head to Knapp’s Castle. The nonprofit’s headquarters are at 517 Atterdag Road in Solvang.

Those coming from Santa Barbara don’t have to drive all the way to Solvang. There will be a rendezvous point about a quarter-mile after turning onto east El Camino Cielo at the U.S. Forest Service.

Anyone wishing to attend can contact the Billingtons at 805.705.3918 to RSVP. Drums will be provided, or bring your own.

— Rev. Jim Billington represents Hidden Wings.