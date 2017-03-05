Come on Down to Downtown Fridays in Santa Maria

Santa Maria’s Downtown Fridays will kick off its second year on Friday, March 31, with a Farmers Market full of fresh produce, rows of food vendors, and live music from local bands. This season will bring new and expanded attractions.

This family-friendly event for Santa Maria’s downtown will happen from 5 .m. to sunset every Friday until Sept. 29 at the Town Center West parking lot, weather permitting. During summer, hours will last until 9 p.m.

Admission and parking are free. The live music will include both Spanish and English entertainment.

Downtown Fridays is a result of the city’s Downtown Plan, which focuses on ways to help draw more visitors to the downtown area. The event was started not only to give residents and visitors something to do, but also to benefit nearby businesses.

Downtown Fridays proved a great success in its launch last year, attracting more than 2,000 people every week and made a positive impact by generating more customers for nearby businesses.

While keeping popular features, organizers this year added new ones. Once a month, the beer and wine tent will feature local breweries and wineries. There is an option to have private parties for businesses or organizations, with tents near the stage.



Overflow parking will be available at the nearby parking structure at Town Center East by Macy’s, with pedestrian access across the Broadway pedestrian bridge. Traffic patrol officers and the Downtown Trolley will assist event-goers crossing Broadway.



The community event is a partnership among the city of Santa Maria and local event promoters Ed Carcarey and Sofia Lariz.

Questions may be directed to Neda Zayer from the city at [email protected], or Ed Carcarey, [email protected] or 331-4744.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.