Come On In, Water’s Fine at Santa Maria Pools

Pioneer Valley High School is open for lap swim 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and will be open for weekend recreation swim 1-4 p.m., June 17 through Aug. 6. The campus is at 675 Panther Drive.

Recreation swim will be offered at Santa Maria’s Paul Nelson Aquatic Center, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, June 19 through Aug. 11, and 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, June 17 through Aug. 27. The aquatic center is at 600 S. McClelland St.

Want to beat the summer heat? The Paul Nelson Aquatic Center and Pioneer Valley High School have announced the following schedules for recreation and lap swim.

