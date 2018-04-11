Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 9:54 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Tennis

Comeback Victories Prove Crucial in Santa Barbara’s Tennis Win Over Arroyo Grande

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 11, 2018 | 8:10 p.m.

Two Santa Barbara High doubles teams rallied for set victories and Noah Ostovany rebounded from a first-round loss and won his next two sets 6-0, 6-0 to help the Dons escape with a 77-74 total-games win over Arroyo Grande after the teams tied 9-9 in sets on Wednesday.

"It couldn't have been much closer," Dons coach Danny Echt said. "I'm really proud of the fight and the way the Dons competed today.  It was definitely a top notch performance because it required every player on the team to contribute. It made the victory the sweetest kind.

"The boys stayed in the moment and fought for every game, which in the end, may have been why we came away with the upset."

Arroyo Grande is ranked No. 4 in Division 2 of the CIF-Southern Section.

Santa Barbara's No. 1 doubles team of Mason Lender and Max Mendoza rallied from a 3-5 deficit to win 7-6 in the first round.

"It was Mendoza's volleys that were steady and low at his opponents' feet that kept the pressure on the Eagles," Echt said. 

Lender and Mendoza won their third-round set 6-2, which tied the score at 9-9 in total sets.

The Dons' No. 3 team of Forrest Dempsey and Warren Firestone  recovered from deficits of 1-4, 4-5 and won a 7-5 set.

"They showed a lot of focus. It was classic doubles points, with Firestone poaching to win match point," said Echt.

In singles,  Ostovany lost his first-round set 6-2, but rebounded with a vengeance.

"He played much more freely and didn't give up another game in his next two matches.  The sets that Noah won 0 and 0, ended up serving as an important cushion in the overall game score," said Echt.

