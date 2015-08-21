Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 11:48 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 
Comedian and Consciousness Coach to Perform ‘Transformagic’ on ‘Get Conscious Now!’

By Robin L. Eschler for Get Conscious Now! | August 21, 2015 | 3:50 p.m.

Karen Love Lee, consciousness coach, comedian and transformational speaker, is a guest on Get Conscious Now!, an hour-long, nationally syndicated talk show aired on your local community media TV station.

As a survivor of depression since a child, Lee was suicidal until awakened by the death of her youngest sister and her own suicide attempt.  

She is now dedicated to empowering humanity by elevating consciousness through evolution and entertainment. As she self-describes her path, she went from suicide to self-evolution to stand-up comedy.

"I liberate humanity through fun into transformagic!" shares Lee. "My vision is to redesign the default survival mechanism of the human brain in order to create the innate 'super consciousness.' With that, I ignite peoples' passions to go for their dream by telling them how I do it."

Karen Love Lee

Lee lives by her own advice and not only lacks fear of failure but also embraces it.

"I practice what I speak. I fail by experience; figure it out; transform it; and then teach it while never stop learning as I go," she says. "In order to be with the love of your life, you must be the love of your life first."

Learn how to override fear, gain clarity, align your subconscious and conscious minds and connect with high vibrational levels from the pure, unadulterated source in order to become a miracle magnet.  Most of all, enjoy laughing along the way.  

Share the show with your friends to view on TVSB or local community media station.  

— Robin L. Eschler represents Get Conscious Now!

 
