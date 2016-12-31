Catch Bob Newhart’s Laid-Back One-Liners at Chumash Casino Resort

Bob Newhart and his deadpan sense of humor are coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. The casino is on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. Tickets for the show are $45, $55 and $65.

Recognized for his laid-back satire and stammering delivery, Newhart’s stand-up performance will have his audience laughing hysterically as he effortlessly drops one punch line after another.

At age 30, Newhart became an advertising copywriter for a major television producer in Chicago. It was here that he and a co-worker would entertain each other with long telephone calls about absurd scenarios. Newhart began recording these scenarios for audition tapes to send to local radio stations.

These recordings caught the attention of Warner Bros. Records and landed Newhart a recording contract. He began performing at nightclubs, gaining himself further recognition and the start of a following.

Newhart came to fame in 1960 with the release of his comedy album The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart. It was, and remains, a worldwide bestseller. The album quickly reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts, being the first comedy album to ever obtain this status.

The album won Newhart two Grammy Awards for Album of the Year and Best New Artist. His follow-up album The Button-Down Mind Strikes Back! was released six months later and earned Newhart another Grammy Award for Best Comedy Performance-Spoken Word.

Newhart is also known for his career in television. He starred in sitcoms The Bob Newhart Variety Show from 1961-62, The Bob Newhart Show on CBS from 1972-78, and later on Newhart from 1982-90. In 2013, he made an appearance on the popular series The Big Bang Theory, for which he received his first Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

The Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.