Comedian Craig Robinson Bringing Stand-Up Tour to Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | July 10, 2015 | 9:02 a.m.

Robinson
Craig Robinson

Craig Robinson, the comedian who gained popularity as a character on NBC’s The Office and garnered memorable roles on the big screen, is bringing his stand-up comedy tour to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.

Tickets for the show are $35.

Robinson broke into acting with small roles in TV shows such as Friends and The Bernie Mac Show, but he caught his big break in Hollywood when he was cast as Darryl Philbin on the American version of The Office in 2005. As a regular cast member on the popular, long-running show, the exposure gave Robinson the opportunity to work on other popular shows, such as Arrested Development, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Reno 911! and Eastbound & Down.

He has also enjoyed success on the big screen, starring in Pineapple Express and both movies in the Hot Tub Time Machine franchise.

Robinson was born in Chicago in 1971 and grew to share in his mother’s love for music. She was a music teacher, and he would eventually earn degrees from Illinois State University and Saint Xavier University to become a music instructor at an elementary school. Now, Robinson incorporates music into his comedic appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Real Time With Bill Maher and, especially, his stand-up routine.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see a hilarious comedian when he takes the stage in one of the most popular entertainment venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

