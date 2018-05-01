Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 3:40 pm | Showers in Vicinity 62º

 
 
 
 

Comedian Don Rickles Bringing His Act to Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | January 19, 2015 | 6:29 p.m.

Comedian Don Rickles will bring his biting wit and hilarious stand-up comedy act to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 5.

Don Rickles
Tickets for the show are $45, $55, $65, $75 and $85.

For more than 55 years, Rickles has appeared in top showrooms and concert halls around the world, establishing himself as one of the top entertainers in show business.

The man who’s regarded as one of the all-time best insult comics — and, at age 88, remains a frequent guest on late-night talk shows — continues to give memorable performances in sold-out venues.

Rickles began his career in comedy shortly after receiving an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy in 1946. Crowds enjoyed the way he swiftly, and emphatically, handled hecklers in the audience, which laid the foundation for his “insult comic” reputation.

Rickles honed his own comedic style based on making fun of people from all walks of life, but never in a way that’s mean-spirited; his fans know it’s all part of the act.

When Rickles, or “Mr. Warmth” (a nickname affectionately coined by Tonight Show host Johnny Carson), is introduced at live shows or on TV, Spanish matador music, “La Virgen de la Macarena,” will usually be played — subtly foreshadowing that someone is about to get metaphorically gored.

Rickles has said, “I always pictured myself facing the audience as the matador.”

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this legendary performer when he takes the stage in one of the most popular venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

