Insult Comedian Don Rickles Bringing His Wit to Chumash Casino Resort

Comedian Don Rickles, who is regarded as the undisputed champion of insult comics in the world of entertainment, will bring his biting wit and hilarious stand-up comedy show to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 13.

For more than 55 years, comedian Rickles has appeared in top showrooms and concert halls around the world, establishing himself as one of the top entertainers in show business. And at age 87, he remains a frequent guest on late-night talk shows and continues to tour the United States.

Rickles began his career in comedy shortly after receiving an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy in 1946. Crowds enjoyed the way he swiftly, and emphatically, handled hecklers in the audience, which laid the foundation for his “insult comic” reputation.

Rickles honed his own comedic style based on making fun of people from all walks of life, but never in a way that’s mean-spirited; his fans know it’s all part of the act.

When Rickles, or “Mr. Warmth” (a nickname affectionately coined by Tonight Show host and close friend Johnny Carson), is introduced at live shows or on TV, Spanish matador music, “La Virgen de la Macarena,” will usually be played — subtly foreshadowing that someone is about to get metaphorically gored. Rickles has said, “I always pictured myself facing the audience as the matador.”

On his web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” Jerry Seinfeld recently introduced Rickles as “one of the faces that, in my opinion, would be on the Mount Rushmore of stand-up comedy.”

Don't miss an opportunity to see this comedy legend work his magic in the friendly confines of the 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.