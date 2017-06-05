Monday, April 30 , 2018, 9:07 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Comedian Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias on Stage at County Fair

By Shelly Cone for Santa Maria Fairpark | June 5, 2017 | 12:29 p.m.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will round out the entertainment lineup in the Bud Light Concert Series at the Santa Barbara County Fair, appearing Thursday, July 13 on the KCOY Main Stage, Santa Maria Fairpark officials have announced.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Iglesias’ shows have sold out Madison Square Garden and the Microsoft Theatre, and he’s one of the most-watched comedians on YouTube with more than 300,000,000 views.

Santa Maria Fairpark CEO Richard Persons said Iglesias’s likability comes from his relatability. Using a mixture of storytelling, parodies, characters and sound effects, he brings his personal experiences to life earning mad laughs along the way.

Born in San Diego and raised mostly in Long Beach, Iglesias usually appears in Hawaiian shirts and has a relaxed, laid-back style that easily fits on the Central Coast.

“He makes his stories your stories. A lot of his experiences are universal — he just sees the hilarity in them. We can’t wait to present his show at the Santa Barbara Fair. It should be a really fun evening,” Persons said.

Iglesias is currently on his anniversary tour FluffyMania World Tour: 20 Years of Comedy. Iglesias also appears in the FUSE TV series Fluffy’s Food Adventures.

His vocal talent appears in the upcoming 2017 animated films Smurfs: The Lost Village from Sony Animation, voicing the character Jokey; and Ferdinand, voicing character Cuatro. He reprises his role of Jimmy in The Nut Job 2, due out in August.

Other credits include Magic Mike XXL, and the ABC sitcom Cristela. Iglesias had co-starring roles in feature films A Haunted House 2, and his voice can be heard in the animated films Norm of the North, The Book of Life, The Nut Job and Disney’s Planes.

He starred in the theatrical stand-up concert comedy film, The Fluffy Movie, and the Comedy Central series Stand-Up Revolution.

He also did in the comedy specials I’m Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry, Gabriel Iglesias, Aloha Fluffy, Hot & Fluffy and I’m Not Fat … I’m Fluffy.
 
The Iglesias concert is free with paid admission to the county fair. The Santa Barbara County Fair runs July 12-16. For more information, visitwww.santamariafairpark.com.

— Shelly Cone for Santa Maria Fairpark.

 
