Comedian JP Sears Coming to Lobero Theatre

Comedian and YouTube superstar JP Sears will perform his comedy show at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at The Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Feb. 28 to the general public.

Sears is an emotional healing coach, international teacher, event speaker, world traveler, and curious student of life. His work empowers people to live more meaningful lives.

Sears speaks and performs at numerous events, conferences, festivals, and retreats around the world. He is active on his YouTube channel, AwakenWithJP, where he encourages healing and growth through his informative, humorous and inspiring videos including his hit Ultra Spiritual comedy series.

Tickets are $33.50/$38.50 plus service charge; VIP tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com or www.hitidenation.com.

For more about Sears, visit www.AwakenWithJP.com and www.YouTube.com/AwakenWithJP.

— Matthew Laundrie for JP Sears.