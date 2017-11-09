Comedian Nick Swardson to Perform at Chumash Casino

Nick Swardson, an actor, stand-up comedian, screenwriter and producer, is bringing his stand-up comedy to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8. Tickets for the show are $35, $45 and $55.

Swardson began acting and performing improv comedy when he was 16. After graduating high school, he decided to pursue a career in comedy rather than attend college.

While more a sketch comedy fan, Swardson saw stand-up comedy as a stepping-stone to a career in film. Swardson began attending open mic nights at the well-known Minneapolis comedy club Acme Comedy Company.

As he said in a 2007 interview with The Portland Mercury, his first performance there was “a goof.” However, the club owner recognized Swardson’s talent and encouraged him to pursue a career in comedy.

Swardson began performing at the club regularly and went on to win the comedy club’s award for Funniest Person in the Twin Cities. In 1996, Swardson was selected to perform at the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival.

After leaving Minneapolis to further pursue his career in both New York City and Los Angeles, Swardson landed a few commercials gigs and earned small roles in both television and film.

In 2003, Swardson co-wrote the screenplay for Malibu's Most Wanted. That same year he took on the recurring role of Terry Bernadino on the Comedy Central series Reno 911!

Swardson’s success led to a longtime working relationship and friendship with comedian, actor and writer Adam Sandler. For their first collaboration, the pair co-wrote and co-produced Grandma's Boy in 2006.



In conjunction with Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions, Swardson premiered his sketch comedy show Nick Swardson's Pretend Time on Comedy Central in 2010.

In 2011, Swardson co-wrote, co-produced and starred in the film Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star, which was also produced by Happy Madison Productions.

Later that year, Swardson starred alongside Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride and Aziz Ansari in the film 30 Minutes or Less.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.