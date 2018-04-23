Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 2:00 pm | A Few Clouds 68º

 
 
 
 

Comedian Norm Macdonald Performing at Chumash Casino Resort

By Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort | April 23, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Norm Macdonald Click to view larger
Norm Macdonald

Norm Macdonald, named among Comedy Central’s 100 Greatest Stand-ups of All Time, is coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, May 11. Tickets for the show are $35, $45 and $55.
 
The former Saturday Night Live cast member and New York Times best-selling author (Based on a True Story, 2016) is touring the country following his successful Netflix special Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery.

Macdonald also is working on the launch of his upcoming Netflix talk show Norm Macdonald Has a Show, expected to premier later this year.
 
Macdonald’s career began with stand-up comedy in the 1980s. He was performing regularly at comedy clubs all over Canada, introducing his “straight to the point” style of ironic comedy.

He caught people's attention and was invited to perform at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal in 1987. His performance was well-received, but he realized he needed a bigger platform to get the career he desired. Shortly after,he decided to move to Los Angeles to launch his success.
 
Once in Los Angeles, Macdonald began writing for ABC’s sitcom Roseanne and made regular appearances on such shows as The Drew Carey Show and News Radio.

He caught his big break in 1993 when he joined the cast of NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

While with SNL, he became both popular and notorious for his recurring role as the anchor on the Weekend Update segment. Unfortunately, his sarcastic and mocking comments regarding celebrities and political issues eventually led to his dismissal from the show in 1997.
 
Since then, Macdonald has worked on films and TV series including Dirty Work, Dr. Dolittle, Family Guy and The Norm Show for three years until its cancellation in 2001.

In October 1999, he returned to SNL as a host, and in 2000 participated and won the celebrity edition of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
 
The comedian enjoyed a near five-year podcast run with his show Norm Macdonald Live, which began in 2013. On May 15, 2015, Macdonald had the honor of being the final stand-up act on the Late Show With David Letterman.
 
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.

 

