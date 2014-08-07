Comedian Ron White to Perform Two Shows at Chumash Casino Resort

Stand-up comedian Ron White, whose Comedy Central one-hour specials have set network records, will bring his razor-sharp wit to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom for two shows — at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. — Thursday, Aug. 28.

Tickets for the shows are $35, $45, $55, $65 and $75.

Ron “Tater Salad” White is best known as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, which took the comedy circuit by storm in the 2000s. But over the past five years, White emerged as a top comedian in his own right, becoming one of the top three grossing comedians on tour in the United States.

He has compiled two Grammy nominations, a Gold Record, three of the top rated one-hour TV specials in Comedy Central’s network history, a book that appeared on the New York Times Best Seller List, and CD and DVD sales of over 10 million units to his credit.

His first one-hour comedy special, They Call Me Tater Salad, earned Comedy Central the highest rated Sunday in its history. The DVD/CD has sold more than 2.5 million copies to date and has been certified multi-Platinum.

From January 2000 through March 2003, White performed with Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy in the highly acclaimed Blue Collar Comedy Tour. He has since enjoyed success with his CD Drunk in Public and his one-hour comedy specials They Call Me Tater Salad and You Can’t Fix Stupid.

His 2006 book, Tater Salad White: I Had the Right to Remain Silent … But I Didn’t Have the Ability, perfectly sums up White’s life and his comedy.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this legendary performer when he takes the stage in one of the most popular music venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.