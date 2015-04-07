Friday, April 13 , 2018, 8:48 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Stand-Up Comedian Sinbad Bringing the Laughs to Chumash Casino Resort

Sinbad, a renowned comedian, got his first big break as a contestant on “Star Search.”
By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | April 7, 2015 | 4:05 p.m.

Sinbad, the stand-up comic whose big break on Star Search vaulted him into various films and TV shows, will bring his brand of outrageous humor to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom for an 8 p.m. performance on Thursday, April 23.

Tickets for the show are $35, $45 and $55.

Despite appearing in various TV series and providing unforgettable roles on the silver screen over the past 30 years, Sinbad has maintained his craft as a stand-up comic and continues to entertain audiences across the country.

In the early 1980s, Sinbad caught his first big break as a contestant on Ed McMahon’s Star Search, winning 10 times on the show, including a victory over fellow comedian Dennis Miller. Before long, Sinbad was an in-demand performer and landed roles on TV sitcoms such as The Redd Foxx Show and A Different World, which was a spinoff of The Cosby Show that ran from 1987 to 1991.

The entertainer has also scored comedic roles in films such as Houseguest, Necessary Roughness, First Kid and Jingle All the Way.

Sinbad remains a popular comedian, performing stand-up routines throughout the country each year. He also continues to appear on television and in films. He lent his voice to the animated series Slacker Cats and was a competitor on Celebrity Apprentice in 2010. In 2011, he had his own reality show with Sinbad: It's Just Family, focused on his domestic life with his wife, Meredith, daughter Paige and son Royce.

He recently performed in his own Comedy Central television special at Club Nokia titled Where U Been? It proved to America that Sinbad remains a significant player on the stand-up circuit.

Don’t miss an opportunity to experience a night of top-flight comedy in one of the most popular venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

