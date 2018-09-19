Comedy Film First Up in Italian Cinema Series

The 2018 annual series of contemporary Italian cinema — Cinema Italiano Contemporaneo — opens with a comedy, Benvenuti al Sud (Welcome to the South), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, in the Fe' Bland Forum, SBCC West Campus, 721 Cliff Drive. Admission is free.

The film, which is in Italian with English subtitles, is directed by Luca Miniero, and stars Claudio Bisio and Alessandro Siani.

For the complete lineup of this year's screenings, visit http://italianheritagesb.org/ or call 805-687-6837.

The series of three movies is hosted by the Italian Cultural Heritage Foundation of Santa Barbara, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

— Kevin Osburn for Italian Cultural Heritage Foundation.