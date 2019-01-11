Comedy Meets Ecology at Santa Barbara Zoo Improv, With Paso Pacifico’s Sarah Otterstrom

Biodiversity conservation and comedy don’t typically fit in the same event, but Paso Pacifico and the Santa Barbara Zoo are making an exception at IMPROVology, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. Doors open at 7 p.m.

IMPROVology is a live, family-friendly mashup of science and comedy that pairs animal experts with top comedians for a unique experience.

In this weekend’s program, Sarah Otterstrom, founder/executive director of Paso Pacifico, will share stories of her encounters with exotic animals from her time spent protecting species in Nicaragua and other Central American countries.

Otterstrom founded Paso Pacifico in 2005, and has dedicated her life to protecting the endangered dry tropical forest and coastal ecosystems of Mesoamerica’s Pacifico Slope.

After Otterstrom’s presentation, a group of comedians will be asked to act out humerous situations based on the stories she shared. A panel of local celebrity judges and the audience will choose one comedian to be declared the winner of the event.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Paso Pacifico and the Santa Barbara Zoo to work together to educate local audiences about the diverse wildlife in Central America, and have some fun at the same time,” said Otterstrom.

“IMPROVology is one of the more unique events I’ve been a part of, and I can’t wait to participate,” she said.

Tickets are $15 each, or $12 for Santa Barbara Zoo members. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. For more information and tickets, visit the Santa Barbara Zoo’s IMPROVology webpage.

The mission of Paso Pacifico is to restore and protect the Pacific Slope ecosystems of Mesoamerica. These habitats include the endangered dry tropical forest, mangrove wetlands, and eastern Pacific coral reefs.

Working with local communities, landowners and partner organizations, Paso Pacifico restores and protects the habitats that form building blocks for wildlife corridors.

Paso Pacifico also lends expertise to help migratory wildlife on California’s Central Coast, including threatened migratory birds and whales that overwinter in Mesoamerica.

— Andy Silverman for Paso Pacifico.