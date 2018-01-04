Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 5:34 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Comic Steven Wright Brings Deadpan Dynamic to Chumash Resort

By Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort | January 4, 2018 | 2:50 p.m.
Steven Wright Click to view larger
Steven Wright

Steven Wright, the award-winning comedian whose wit and deadpan delivery inspired a generation of comics, will bring his stand-up act to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 2.

Tickets for the show are $25, $35 and $45.

Wright’s lethargic style and extensive collection of one-liners filled with ironies, philosophical musings and non-sequiturs made him starkly different from the crop of comedians on the stand-up circuit in the 1980s.

He debuted The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in 1982, and his unique performance propelled him to stardom.

Wright developed a cult following with his laid-back approach to humor and achieved success with a host of projects. His album I Have a Pony earned acclaim and a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album in 1985.

In 2007, his I Still Have a Pony earned another Grammy nomination. Wright won an Academy Award in 1989 for Best Short Live-Action Film for his The Appointments of Dennis Jennings, which he co-wrote and starred in.

Last year, he ranked No. 15 on Rolling Stone Magazine’s 50 Best Stand-Up Comedians of All Time list. The magazine noted:

“His best jokes often offer the contemplative qualities of a good zen koan ('What do batteries run on?’), and Wright remains one of his generation's great minimalist joke writers.”
 
In 2014, The New York Times said of Wright: “If you made a family tree of modern stand-up, he would top one of the few major and expanding branches,” adding, you can hear Wright’s “dry deadpan in comics as diverse as Todd Barry, Tig Notaro, Flight of the Conchords and Zach Galifianakis.”

The Chumash Casino Resort, on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.

 

