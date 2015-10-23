Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 6:06 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Coming of Age Film ‘Mosquita y Mari’ to Screen at CSU Channel Islands

A still from Aurora Guerrero’s ‘Mosquita y Mari.’
A still from Aurora Guerrero’s ‘Mosquita y Mari.’
By Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands | October 23, 2015 | 2:14 p.m.

Two teen girls growing up in East Los Angeles struggle with the pressures of school, poverty, undocumented status and budding sexuality in the award-winning movie Mosquita y Mari, which will be screened on the CSU Channel Islands campus from 5–8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015.

The campus community and general public is invited to the movie, which is sponsored by CI’s Center for Multicultural Engagement.

CI Assistant Professor of English Georgina Guzmán, Ph.D., who is on the advisory board that helped choose the movie, said she thinks the coming-of-age film provides an empathic dramatization of the pressures of being a 15-year-old girl exploring her sexual identity through the character Mari, who hangs on to dreams threatened by the economic realities of her undocumented status.

The other, Mosquita, is burdened with the expectations of immigrant parents who constantly remind her of all they sacrificed for her.

“It shows both the struggles of undocumented youth and the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning) struggles of coming out,” Guzmán said. “It's a poignantly-crafted story and it's very effective in humanizing and raising awareness about the types of conditions these girls experience.”

After the movie, which will be shown in the Petit Salon, there will be a Q&A session with the movie’s writer and director, Aurora Guerrero.

Born to Mexican immigrant parents in San Francisco and growing up in the East Bay area, Guerrero later moved to Los Angeles and studied directing at the California Institute of the Arts in Santa Clarita.

Released in 2012, Mosquita y Mari was Guerrero’s feature film debut at the Sundance Film Festival, making her the first Chicana filmmaker to debut a feature-length film who was also a Sundance Institute and Ford Foundation Fellow.

In a release about the film, Guerrero said Mosquita y Mari was semi-autobiographical, exploring the feelings she had for a girlfriend as a teenager, long before Guerrero identified herself as a lesbian.

“I didn’t grow up in a household where my parents forewarned me that if I turned out to be gay they would disown me,” Guerrero said. “Instead the message was subtle. It was hidden in the silences around sex and desire. It was implied in society’s expectations … like you only experience those feelings of love and desire with the opposite sex.”

Limited parking is available on campus with the purchase of a $6 daily permit; follow signs to the parking permit dispensers. Free parking is available at the Camarillo Metrolink Station/Lewis Road with bus service to and from the campus. 

Riders should board the CI Vista Bus to the campus; the cash-only fare is $1.25 each way. Buses arrive and depart from the Camarillo Metrolink Station every 30 minutes from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday. For exact times, check the schedule at www.goventura.org.

— Kim Gregory is a communications specialist for CSU Channel Islands.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 