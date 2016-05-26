Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 11:01 am | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Set to Commemorate Memorial Day

Tributes to honor fallen veterans will take place throughout the region on Sunday and Monday

Some 4,500 American flags were placed on the graves of military veterans at the Santa Barbara Cemetery in commemoration of Memorial Day, which is Monday. Larger flags were placed by the local Naval Sea Cadets chapter.
Some 4,500 American flags were placed on the graves of military veterans at the Santa Barbara Cemetery in commemoration of Memorial Day, which is Monday. Larger flags were placed by the local Naval Sea Cadets chapter. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 26, 2016 | 10:34 p.m.

Community members will join together at several locations in Santa Barbara County this Memorial Day weekend to recognize the nation’s fallen veterans.

Numerous patriotic activities are scheduled throughout the county, and weekend events will include featured speakers from Vandenberg Air Force Base, a bagpipe performance and flyovers by military aircraft.

The Memorial Day holiday originated from Decoration Day after the American Civil War in 1868. It is considered to be the unofficial start of summer.

Sunday, May 29

Santa Barbara Veterans For Peace — 1 p.m. at Stearns Wharf

A microphone will be placed on the beach next to Stearns Wharf, where State Street meets Cabrillo Boulevard.

The public is invited to come speak openly about “What Memorial Day Means to Me.”

Congresswoman Lois Capps, state Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider and Vietnam veteran John Hankins are confirmed speakers.

The event is hosted by members of the Santa Barbara Veterans for Peace and Cost of Wars.

Monday, May 30

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation — 10 a.m. Santa Barbara Cemetery

Residents can join the members of Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation in a ceremony to honor fallen comrades at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive.

The free, one-hour event includes a bagpipe performance and flyovers by military aircraft, including “The Missing Man” aerial maneuver.

The foundation supports active military and veterans in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Veterans’ Memorial Santa Barbara — 12:30 p.m. Veterans’ Memorial Building

The Veterans Memorial Building at 112 W Cabrillo Blvd. will host an open house honoring those who have served our country. State Controller Betty Yee is the scheduled keynote speaker during the event.

Guest attendees include Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider, along with state Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson and Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf.

The free event includes light snacks after the presentation. 

City of Solvang — 9:30 a.m. at Solvang Park

The city of Solvang will mark the day with patriotic music, raising of the flag, playing of taps, speeches, and a reading of the poem “Birthright” by Robert A. Wyckoff.

The event at Solvang Park, at the corner of Mission Drive and First Street, is free, but seating is limited to 350 people.

Santa Maria — 11 a.m. at Santa Maria Cemetery

A keynote speech by Chief Master Sgt. Jason Price, 30th Launch Group superintendent, will attribute military comrades at the Santa Maria Cemetery, 1501 S. College Dr.

A wreath will be presented on behalf of the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, which plans to hold a memorial service after the ceremony at the Rodeo Event Center. 

Recognition Speech — 11 a.m. at Guadalupe Cemetery

Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Daniels, 30th Mission Support Group superintendent, will present a speech at the Guadalupe Cemetery, corner of West Main Street and Highway 1.

Memorial Speech — 11 a.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery

A memorial speech will be provided by Col. J. Christopher Moss, 30th Space Wing commander, at the Pine Grove Cemetery on Bradley Road, south of Rice Ranch Road.

Commemorative Ceremony — 11 a.m. Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery

The Lompoc ceremony will host Col. Jennifer Grant, 30th Operations Group commander, as the guest speaker at Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery, 600 South C St.

National Moment of Remembrance — 3 p.m.

Congress has established the National Moment of Remembrance and asks Americans to take a minute of silence to show national unity to honor veterans.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A cannon marks a section of the Santa Barbara Cemetery that includes the graves of veteans, including many from the World War I era. Flags have been placed through the burial grounds to commemorate Memorial Day. Click to view larger
A cannon marks a section of the Santa Barbara Cemetery that includes the graves of veteans, including many from the World War I era. Flags have been placed through the burial grounds to commemorate Memorial Day.  (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

