Letter to the Editor: Commending the Goleta City Council
I must commend the Goleta City Council for the effort they and their staff have put into the General Plan amendment open house workshops. I attended the most recent in the series of these public workshops set up to study several proposed amendments to the General Plan. It was truly a worthwhile experience.
The productive workshop was well structured and promoted a collaborative atmosphere of creativity and honest feedback. City staff was very informative and willing to answer any and all questions from the participants. Dozens of community members have provided feedback, but the work is not yet done. The city wants and needs more input from the people.
Goleta’s General Plan needs to be rectified and the City is offering all those who live, work or do business in Goleta a great opportunity to help in that critical process. Now is the time for us to speak up to ensure that the General Plan is reasonable and balanced and a true reflection of our community’s values and needs.
The final workshop, held at City Hall, is scheduled for 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17. This is a rare chance to get involved and have a significant impact on the future of our community. Learn the facts, form your own opinions, and let your voice be heard. The City has proven that they are listening.
Thank you.
Jim Knight
Local Businessman
- Ask
- Vote
- Investigate
- Answer
Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.
Thanks for asking!
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Reader Comments
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.
- 1. Victim’s Daughter Says Capture of Golden State Killer Suspect a ‘Huge… - April 25, 2018 | 5:55 p.m.
- 2. Police Arrest 2 Suspects in Santa Maria Stabbing - April 25, 2018 | 5:04 p.m.
- 3. Andy Alexander: Gap Widens Between Home Prices, Buyers’ Bank Accounts - April 25, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.
- 4. Santa Maria Woman Dies After Falling from Truck, Being Struck By Trailer - April 25, 2018 | 2:31 p.m.
- 5. Jackson Stormo Named to Cal-Hi Sports All-State Basketball Team - April 25, 2018 | 2:08 p.m.
Daily Noozhawk
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >