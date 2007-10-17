Letter to the Editor: Commending the Goleta City Council

Advice

I must commend the Goleta City Council for the effort they and their staff have put into the General Plan amendment open house workshops. I attended the most recent in the series of these public workshops set up to study several proposed amendments to the General Plan. It was truly a worthwhile experience.

The productive workshop was well structured and promoted a collaborative atmosphere of creativity and honest feedback. City staff was very informative and willing to answer any and all questions from the participants. Dozens of community members have provided feedback, but the work is not yet done. The city wants and needs more input from the people.

Goleta’s General Plan needs to be rectified and the City is offering all those who live, work or do business in Goleta a great opportunity to help in that critical process. Now is the time for us to speak up to ensure that the General Plan is reasonable and balanced and a true reflection of our community’s values and needs.

The final workshop, held at City Hall, is scheduled for 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17. This is a rare chance to get involved and have a significant impact on the future of our community. Learn the facts, form your own opinions, and let your voice be heard. The City has proven that they are listening.

Thank you.

Jim Knight

Local Businessman