Commercial Lender Joseph Audelo Joins Heritage Oaks Bank

Heritage Oaks Bank is expanding its commercial lending efforts in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties by adding veteran lender Joseph Audelo, first vice president, commercial relationship manager to its team.



Audelo said: “Heritage Oaks Bank has an expert team ready to go to bat for you. Because we’re relationship bankers, we get to know our customers, we work to find the ideal financing for their specific needs. As a community bank, we use local deposits to invest in local business.”

Audelo has 35 years of commercial lending experience and nearly 25 years of agribusiness lending experience. He has held several bank management positions including business relationship manager, senior branch loan officer, and business financial advisor.

A lifelong Californian, he earned a bachelor’s degree from California State University, Fresno. He is an active member of the community, serving on the Planned Giving Committee of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, and as a school consultant and Hall of Fame member of California Virtual Enterprise.



The Heritage Oaks Bank lending team offers local decision-making, personalized service, fast turnaround and competitive rates on commercial loans, lines of credit and commercial real estate loans.

Audelo’s office, along with the rest of the Santa Barbara commercial lending team, is in the bank’s branch at 1035 State St. He can be reached at 568-5571 or [email protected]

— Scott D. Hanning for Heritage Oaks Bank.