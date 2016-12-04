Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 7:55 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Business

Commercial Lender Joseph Audelo Joins Heritage Oaks Bank

By Scott D. Hanning for Heritage Oaks Bank | December 4, 2016 | 9:18 a.m.

Heritage Oaks Bank is expanding its commercial lending efforts in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties by adding veteran lender Joseph Audelo, first vice president, commercial relationship manager to its team.
 
Audelo said: “Heritage Oaks Bank has an expert team ready to go to bat for you. Because we’re relationship bankers, we get to know our customers, we work to find the ideal financing for their specific needs. As a community bank, we use local deposits to invest in local business.”

Audelo has 35 years of commercial lending experience and nearly 25 years of agribusiness lending experience. He has held several bank management positions including business relationship manager, senior branch loan officer, and business financial advisor.

A lifelong Californian, he earned a bachelor’s degree from California State University, Fresno. He is an active member of the community, serving on the Planned Giving Committee of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, and as a school consultant and Hall of Fame member of California Virtual Enterprise.
 
The Heritage Oaks Bank lending team offers local decision-making, personalized service, fast turnaround and competitive rates on commercial loans, lines of credit and commercial real estate loans.

Audelo’s office, along with the rest of the Santa Barbara commercial lending team, is in the bank’s branch at 1035 State St. He can be reached at 568-5571 or [email protected]

For more information, visit www.HeritageOaksBank.com. Member FDIC.

— Scott D. Hanning for Heritage Oaks Bank.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 