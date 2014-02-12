Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 3:22 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Commercial Mortgage Banker Douglas Scott Attends Conference on New Trends

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Scott Commercial Capital | February 12, 2014 | 1:28 p.m.

Douglas Scott

Santa Barbara commercial mortgage banker Douglas Scott, principal at Scott Commercial Capital, attended the Mortgage Bankers Association Commercial Real Estate Finance/Multifamily Housing Convention earlier this month at the Hyatt Regency Orlando Hotel in Orlando, Fla.

The annual convention brings together national lenders on commercial-industrial real estate with their loan correspondents from around the country.

During the four-day conference, Scott met with a number of the more than 2,500 commercial and multifamily real estate lenders who attended.

The annual convention and expo is the only place that offers such unrivaled access to key industry leaders. Attendees discussed the latest industry trends, lending goals and programs for 2014.

“The biggest change I found in meetings was the increased lending goals of many lenders, broadening of loan terms, and a significant increase in forward commitment, bridge, hospitality and construction lending by life insurance companies to reach those lofty goals for 2014,” Scott said.

Scott has 30 years of experience arranging successful financial solutions and investments for both individual and corporate clients. He focuses on working with borrowers to create innovative and optimal financial solutions unique to each situation.

To contact Scott, call 805.845.5200.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Scott Commercial Capital.

