Commercial Real Estate Banking Firm the Alison Company Welcomes New Associates

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for the Alison Company | September 1, 2016 | 7:55 a.m.
Kevin Corstorphine Click to view larger
Kevin Corstorphine (Courtesy photo)
Julie Fishman Click to view larger
Julie Fishman (Courtesy photo)

Kevin Corstorphine and Julie Fishman have joined the Santa Barbara office of the Alison Company, according to Douglas Scott, principal of the Santa Barbara office of the Newport Beach-based company. Corstorphine is a senior loan officer and Fishman is a loan analyst. 

A full service commercial real estate mortgage banking firm, the Alison Company specializes in financing commercial real estate. The company has been in business for over 80 years. 

Corstorphine originates loans for commercial property both locally and nationally in his new role as senior loan officer and will utilize the company’s correspondent access to multiple life insurance company funds, as well as relationships with independent lenders.

Before joining the Alison Company, he served as an investment associate with Marcus & Millichap San Francisco, specializing in the acquisition and disposition of rent-controlled multi-family assets in the Bay Area.

Corstorphine earned a bachelor’s degree in English from UC Santa Barbara and completed the Commercial Real Estate Development program through Arizona State University.

He may be reached at 805.845.5200 or [email protected].

In her position as a loan analyst, Fishman supports Alison Company loan officers in underwriting and loan processing.

Before joining the Alison Company she worked in the development department at The Towbes Group and in the commercial loan group at Montecito Bank & Trust and comes with a wealth of business and international marketing experience from her previous endeavors.

Fishman holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from California State University, Fullerton. Additionally, she completed course work focusing on real estate finance for commercial mortgages at NYU this past year.

She may be reached at 805.845.5200 or [email protected]

To learn more about the Alison Company, visit www.alisonmortgage.com. The Santa Barbara office is located at 1215 De la Vina, Suite H, in downtown Santa Barbara.

Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Alison Company.

 
