Commercial Real Estate Veteran Dave Pintard Starts New Company

By Jennifer Goddard for Pintard Commercial Real Estate | May 1, 2016 | 10:54 a.m.

Local real estate veteran David Pintard has opened Pintard Commercial Real Estate specializing in commercial real estate leasing and investment properties, including syndication, ground up development and development entitlements.

Pintard has been active in local real estate since 1979. Before launching Pintard Commercial Real Estate, he served as Director of Leasing at Investec for past 20 years, responsible for the leasing and tenant retention of more than 1.350 million square feet, asset re-positioning and development of commercial buildings from Camarillo to San Luis Obispo.

Prior to his successful tenure at Investec, Pintard was president of Stewart Title of Santa Barbara and senior marketing consultant at Grubb & Ellis Commercial Real Estate.

Working primarily in Santa Barbara, his impressive achievements include negotiating leases, on behalf of the landlord, with well-known names in the financial industry, including Chase Bank, American Riviera Bank, Rabobank, Scottrade, Citizens Business Bank, First Republic Bank, Bank of the West and Wells Fargo Advisors.

Recently, he secured the new lease with Vons in the Mesa Shopping Center in the former Haggen site, and extended the lease term with Metropolitan Theatres in Paseo Nuevo.

Additionally, he represented the landlord in lease transactions with prominent national and international brands such as Pier 1 Imports, Walmart, Claire’s, Clark Shoes, Swarovski, Foot Locker, Metropolitan Theatres, Verizon, BevMo!, GameStop, Petco, Leslie’s Swimming Pool Supplies, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, PizzaRev, Brighton Retail, Zumiez, Subway, Payless ShoeSource, Vons, Rite Aid, FedEx Kinkos, The Shade Store, GNC, Supercuts, Trader Joe’s, Sally Beauty, Massage Envy, European Wax Spa, Great Clips, Chili’s, McDonald’s and Starbucks.

His professional affiliations include an active membership in the International Council of Shopping Centers and associate member of Downtown Santa Barbara.

Pintard studied economics at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. An enthusiastic community volunteer, he is a past president of Santa Barbara Pony Baseball, the Santa Barbara Foresters Semi-Pro Baseball Organization and the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table. Pintard was inducted into the SBART Hall of Fame in 2006, and previously served as a board director for the Page Youth Center and Santa Barbara Family YMCA.

Pintard Commercial Real Estate is located at 201 W. Montecito St. in Santa Barbara. For more information, contact Pintard at 805.895.4071 or email [email protected].

— Jennifer Goddard of The Goddard Co. represents Pintard Commercial Real Estate.

