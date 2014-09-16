Commission Accepting Community Arts Enrichment Grant Applications

The Santa Barbara County Arts Commission is accepting applications for Community Arts Enrichment Grants for its fall cycle.

The final deadline is Sept. 30.

This is the sixth grant cycle since 2012 when the grants program was developed through a partnership with the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission and Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation.

This cycle, there is $12,500 in funding available to award as grants. Grant requests may range from $500 to $5,000. Funding for the grant pool comes from an established Arts Subsidy fund that earmarks 25 cents of every Bowl concert ticket sold going to support the grants program.

The Community Arts Enrichment grant funds provide support for a variety of new and innovative projects, joint and collaborative efforts that leverage community resources, and provide greater and more diverse participation in the arts throughout Santa Barbara County.

This cycle the grants will be reviewed by a panel made up of county arts commissioners from the second, fourth and fifth supervisorial districts; a member of the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation; and Arts Commission staff. Grant applicants will be notified within 45 days of the grant application deadline.

The next Cultural Arts Enrichment Grant cycle will take place in the spring of 2015. Grant information is available online by clicking here, or call 805.568.3990 for more information.