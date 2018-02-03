Commission Calls On Local Women, Girls to Speak Up

Coinciding with Women’s History Month, the Santa Barbara County Commission for Women is convening a series of informal listening sessions for local women and girls across from Isla Vista to Santa Maria.

The goal of the 2018 Women Speak Up series is to bring together women and girls to share their thoughts, concerns, needs and ideas with their appointed district representatives on the Commission for Women.

The forum is also an opportunity to hear from local social service agencies and resources that benefit and assist female residents in Santa Barbara County.

The Women Speak Up schedule is as follows:

Isla Vista: 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 5, Santa Barbara Hillel, 781 Embarcadero del Mar

Goleta: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave.

Carpinteria: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, Carpinteria Women’s Club, 1059 Vallecito Road

Lompoc: 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, United Boys & Girls Club Lompoc, 1025 W Ocean Ave.

Guadalupe: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 15, Guadalupe City Hall, 918 Obispo St.

Santa Maria: 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 16, Marian Regional Medical Center, Conference Room B, 1400 E Church St.

The series is free and open to the public. Childcare and Spanish language interpretation will be offered.

As space is limited, the commission recommends reservations be made by March 1. Register online at http://bit.ly/womenspeakup.

Appointed by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, the Commission for Women is an advisory group that promotes the well-being and equal status of women.

Formed in 1973, the commission is comprised of a diverse group of women who are active community members representing the five supervisorial districts.

To help women in need, the commission may collaborate with other agencies and groups; facilitate, recognize and recommend programs; gather and disseminate information; conduct public meetings; and advise the county Board of Supervisors.

For general information about the Commission for Women, contact county staff at [email protected] or visit http://cosb.countyofsb.org/cfw/index.html.

— Margaret Fitzwilliam for Santa Barbara County Commission for Women.