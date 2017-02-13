Friday, June 22 , 2018, 2:03 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Commission Offers Local Women, Girls Platform to Speak Up

By Elena Richardson for County of Santa Barbara Commission for Women | February 13, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Women Speak Up is an an informal listening session for local women and girls hosted by the Santa Barbara County Commission for Women 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Santa Barbara Public Library’s Faulkner Gallery, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The forum's goal is to bring together women and girls to share their thoughts, concerns, needs and ideas with their district appointees currently serving on the Commission for Women.

The free event also will highlight an array of local social service agencies and resources that benefit and assist female residents in our county.

Childcare and Spanish language interpretation will be offered. Space is limited, so it is suggested that reservations be made by March 6 at bit.do/WomenSpeakUp.

Appointed by the county Board of Supervisors, the Commission for Women is a 15-member advisory group that promotes the well-being and equal status of women. Formed in 1973, the commission has been actively working to better the community for more than 40 years.

The commission is comprised of a diverse group of energetic and committed women who are active community members representing the five supervisorial districts.

To help women in need, the commission may collaborate with other agencies and commissions; facilitate, recognize and recommend programs; gather and disseminate information; conduct public meetings; and advise the Board of Supervisors.

For general information about the Commission for Women, contact county staff at [email protected] or visit http://cosb.countyofsb.org/cfw/index.html.

— Elena Richardson for County of Santa Barbara Commission for Women.

 

