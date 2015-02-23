Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Commission to Review Draft Off-Leash Dog Areas Feasibility Study

The Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Commission will review the Draft Off-Leash Dog Areas Feasibility Study prepared by the Parks & Recreation Department at its regular meeting on Wednesday.

The draft study initiates the discussion of identifying new locations for off-leash dog areas within existing city parks and other city-owned property.

The study evaluates off-leash trends and attributes of successful off-leash locations, explores the feasibility of providing off-leash areas, and makes recommendations regarding the approach and potential locations for further evaluation. The study looks for opportunities to provide off-leash opportunities that are compatible with and minimize impacts to other uses.

The draft study also recommends further evaluation of parks such as Dwight Murphy Field, Ortega Park and MacKenzie Park, as well as the Sheffield Reservoir Open Space. Further review includes developing conceptual designs for site improvements, neighborhood meetings with stakeholders and residents for each park location, technical studies, and city design review and permit approvals.

Further evaluation is dependent on funding. The commission meeting agenda, staff report and draft study can be accessed from the city’s website by clicking here. The Parks & Recreation Commission meeting begins at 4 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

— Jill Zachary is the assistant parks and recreation director for the City of Santa Barbara.