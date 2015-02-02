Committee Seeking Recycled Soup Bowls for Lompoc Empty Bowls Fundraiser

The Lompoc Empty Bowls Committee is seeking recycled soup bowls for the 2015 Lompoc Empty Bowls on March 25 at the Dick DeWees Community Center.

Past attendees of Lompoc Empty Bowls luncheons are encouraged to repurpose their handcrafted soup bowls from previous events.

Through mid-March, the repurposed bowls can be dropped off to any employee at Rabobank’s Lompoc branch, 828 North H St., between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays.

Bowls may also be dropped off at the Lompoc Museum, 200 South H St., between 1 and 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 1 to 4 p.m. weekends.

Last year, nearly $29,000 was raised at Lompoc Empty Bowls to provide food to people in need in the Lompoc Valley.

Recognizing Lompoc as the geographic area in Santa Barbara County with the highest level of need, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has made a commitment to increase quantities of food for distribution in Lompoc. That commitment makes the upcoming Empty Bowls more important than ever, as more resources are needed.

For more information, contact Judith Monte, Foodbank development manager, at 805.937.3422 x106.

— Nora Wallace represents the Lompoc Empty Bowls Committee.