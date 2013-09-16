Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 9:24 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Committee Takes Initial Look at Relocating Orcutt School

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | September 16, 2013 | 5:29 p.m.

A committee of Orcutt Union School District stakeholders is taking a preliminary look at whether officials should consider moving the district’s K-8 Casmalia campus into larger facilities at Olga Reed Elementary in Los Alamos.

Joe Dana, district director of charter programs, emphasized Monday that officials aren’t even close to a decision phase.

He sent a letter this week to notify parents at both campuses of the initial discussions and research.

The idea came from some teachers at the Oak-8 campus in Casmalia, which is one of two schools in the district’s Orcutt Academy Charter program.

While visiting similar charter campuses out of the area, teachers thought students could use more space for hands-on activities than what is available on the grounds of the three-classroom rural school outside Santa Maria, Dana said.

“This study committee is just kind of looking at it,” he said. “It’s important that parents at least be in the loop on this. We try to let people know if there’s anything that we’re talking about that might impact them. It’s a board of trustees decision, ultimately.”

The earliest any campus relocation could occur would be in August 2014.

Dana and Casmalia teachers brought up the idea last week with the school’s PTSA executive board and a district study committee, and received enough encouraging feedback to move the preliminary discussion forward.

Olga Reed entered the conversation as a possibility because the rural campus has enough open classrooms to house Oak-8 students and teachers, access to a gym, a cafeteria, a library, an expansive playground a track and more.

Dana said the Casmalia campus doesn’t even have a grass playing field.

“We’re always looking at how can we do our job better,” he said. “We’re not able to add anything to the Casmalia campus. The idea is from teachers who are just saying ‘Why don’t we look at the possibility of going to a different space?’”

If the study committee deems the idea viable, the district would seek more input from parents before eventually bringing the item before the board of trustees for possible approval.

In the meantime, Dana encouraged any parent with questions to contact him via email at [email protected] or by calling 805.938.8934.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 