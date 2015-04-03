Common Core Techniques for Parents to Be Focus of Roundtable Discussion

Join United Way of Santa Barbara County and the Santa Barbara County Education Office for a roundtable discussion on "Support Techniques for Parents During Common Core Transition."

The featured speaker will be Lydia Song, coordinator of instructional support for SBCEO.

Song has been working with educators to understand and implement Common Core Standards since their adoption. An expert in children's mathematical thinking and problem solving development, Lydia is also a parent of three children: a high schooler, a junior high student and a second-grader.

The event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 15 in the Reagan Room at The Fess Parker DoubleTree Resort. Admission is free, but seating is limited so please be sure to reserve your seat by clicking here.

Contact Melinda Hodge of United Way of Santa Barbara County with any questions at 805.965.8591.

— Laura Finlay is a reading specialist for United Way of Santa Barbara County.