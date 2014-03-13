Common Ground Sets Two Homelessness Volunteer Trainings

Common Ground Santa Barbara County will host two volunteer training sessions in Santa Barbara County to educate volunteers with information, tools and support necessary to help homeless individuals and families move into housing and stay housed.

Participants may choose from either date or location: this Saturday, March 15, at Grace Lutheran Church, 3869 State St. in Santa Barbara, and Saturday, March 22 at the Lompoc Health Care Center, 301 North R St. in Lompoc. Both trainings will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Last month, more than 600 community members attended the Homelessness Action Summit presented by Social Venture Partners Santa Barbara and the Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness (C3H). With volunteering as one of the major calls to action, the Homeless Advocacy Project training sessions are a great opportunity for the community to learn about what they can do to carry on the momentum of the Summit.

Click here for more information about C3H. For information about volunteer opportunities with Common Ground, click here or email [email protected].

Common Ground brings volunteer trainings based on best practices that emphasize the core Mental Health Service Act principles of empowerment and recovery. As a Common Ground Santa Barbara County volunteer, participants engage in outreach and attend a variety of trainings that help shape advocacy skills.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing Common Ground Santa Barbara County.