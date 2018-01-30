‘Communicating Doors’ Comedy Not an Open-and-Shut Case

The Theatre Group at SBCC will present the comedy thriller Communicating Doors by Alan Ayckbourn, directed by Katie Laris, Feb. 28-March 17, in the Garvin Theatre.

In this intricate, time-traveling tale by a British master of farcical comedy, a London sex specialist from the future stumbles into a murder plot that sends her, compliments of a unique set of hotel doors, back in time.

She and two women who were murdered in 2004 and 1994 race back and forth in time trying to rewrite history and prevent their own violent ends.

The frantic race begins when Poopay is hired for an evening at the Regal Hotel by an old man who eschews a fling in favor of confessing his role in the demise of his wives. Now a target, Poopay must race to rewrite history and save her own life.

The New York Post called Communicating Doors "A real knockout ... A vastly entertaining blend of the West End drawing room thriller with one of Priestley's old time plays, where characters go whirling throughout time."

The Garvin production features George Coe, Leslie Gangl Howe, Felicia Hall, Brittany Harter, Matt Smith, Julia Trites and Raymond Wallenthin.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sundays with previews at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 and March 1.

The 2 p.m. Sunday, March 4, performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired. All performances have the assisted-listening system available, and the Garvin Theatre is wheelchair accessible.

Ticket prices are: Previews $18 general/$15 seniors/$10 students; Thursday evening and Sunday matinees $24 general/$19 seniors/$14 students; Friday and Saturday evenings $26 general/$21 seniors/$17 students.

The Garvin Theatre is on SBCC's West Campus, in the 900 block of Cliff Drive. Parking is free. For information or reservations, call the Garvin Theatre Box Office, 965-5935, or buy tickets online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.

— Pamela Lasker for the Theatre Group at SBCC.