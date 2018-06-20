Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 11:50 am | Overcast with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Communication Scholar to Give Bradac Memorial Lecture at UCSB

By UCSB Office of Public Affairs | October 17, 2013 | 2:50 p.m.

Sandra Petronio, professor of communication studies at Indiana University-Purdue University, will give the 10th annual James J. Bradac Memorial Lecture at UC Santa Barbara on Friday, Oct. 25.

Her talk, "The Language of Privacy Management," will explore the underlying assumptions people make about their private information, and consider the language of privacy management in today's world. It will begin at 3:30 p.m. in Room 1009 of the Social Sciences & Media Studies Building. It is free and open to the public.

At 3:15 p.m., immediately preceding the lecture, a portrait of Bradac painted by artist and illustrator Rick Whipple will be unveiled.

Bradac joined the UCSB faculty in 1980, and was among the most influential scholars in his field. Over his career, he published nearly 100 articles and three scholarly books.

"James Bradac was the first chair of the Department of Communication," said Howard Giles, professor of communication. "He was one of the premier figures in the field of interpersonal communication, exceedingly smart, influential, charming and beloved by his graduate students. He was diagnosed with ALS and had a prognosis of six years but survived for 17, coming into the office and working, editing, and mentoring until the day he died [in 2004]."

The 10th annual Bradac Memorial Lecture is co-sponsored by SAGE Publications. Click here for more information about the event.

