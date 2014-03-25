Gangs, Bullying and Online Safety Among Topics Planned for Countywide Parent Conference

The annual Countywide Parent Conference “Parents Are Teachers, Too” will be held this Saturday, March 29, at the Lompoc Adult Education campus, 320 North J St.

The conference is open to all parents in the county, with children of all ages.

Workshops will include titles such as "Protecting Your Child from Gangs, Drugs and Bullying,” “Surviving Parenthood,” “How to Talk to Your Child about Sexuality,” “Getting More for Your Dollar,” “Keeping your Child Safe Online” and more.

The cost is $10 and includes a barbecue lunch provided by the American GI Forum of Lompoc.

The conference will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 3:15 p.m. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m.

For more information, call Linda Wilkes of the Community Action Commission at 805.740.4555 x110.

— Elizabeth Lee for the Community Action Commission.