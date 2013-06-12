Community Action Commission Holding Two Public Meetings

The Community Action Commission invites the public to attend a hearing giving members of the community an opportunity to tell the CAC what they need in their lives, their families and their neighborhoods.

The community’s comments will help the CAC plan its programs and services for the next two years.

The CAC is dedicated to improving the quality of life for low-income residents countywide.

Two meetings will be held:

» Goleta — Tuesday, June 18 from 3 to 4:30 p.m., Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

» Santa Maria — Thursday, June 20 from 3 to 4:30 p.m., 201 West Chapel St.

Everyone is welcome, and refreshments will be served.

For more information, call David Krier at 805.922.2243 x135.

— Elizabeth Lee is a grant writer for the Community Action Commission.