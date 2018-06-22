Community Action Commission Honors Local Champions

Over 200 people attended the Community Action Commission’s (CAC) Community Action Champions annual dinner June 1 at the Hotel Corque in Solvang.

Honored because of their profound effect on the greater good of the community and their emphasis on helping those who are most vulnerable were Lois Capps, U.S. representative for California’s 24th Congressional District, and Fidenzio and Jackie Brunello, life-long philanthropists committed to fostering human development and building cultural unity in the City of Santa Maria.

The honorees were selected by a committee that included CAC Board members, elected officials and representatives of community agencies and nonprofit programs.

Major sponsors of the event were the Pacific Coast Energy Company, Wells Fargo, Arthur Gallagher & Co., BB&H Benefit Designs and Sysco.

Thanks to CenCal Health’s matching donation, this year’s sponsorships had twice the impact.

Elected officials present included Rep. Lois Capps; Sheriff Bill Brown; Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone; Santa Barbara County Supervisors Janet Wolf, Doreen Farr, Steve Lavagnino and Salud Carbajal; Santa Maria City Councilmember Terri Zuniga; Santa Barbara City Councilmember Cathy Murillo; and Santa Maria Bonita School Board member Linda Cordero.



Previously honored Champions in attendance included Flo Furuike, Sheriff Brown, Dr. Takashi Wada, Sylvia Ng, Phil Alvarado, Bill Cirone, Father Jon-Stephen Hedges, Gayle Pratt, Franziska Shepard and Randy Weiss.

Proceeds from the event will go directly to the CAC Healthy Senior Lunch program, which provides meals to 1,500 low-income seniors each year at thirteen countywide community centers and through home delivery to disabled seniors.

— Matthew Regan​ represents Community Action Commission.