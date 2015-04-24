Community Action Commission Names Its 2015 Community Action Champions

The Community Action Commission has announced its 2015 Community Action Champions, selected because of their profound effect on the greater good of the community and their emphasis on helping those who are most vulnerable.

The awardees are County Public Health Director Dr. Takashi Wada, the Rev. Jon-Stephen Hedges of Doctors Without Walls/Santa Barbara Street Medicine and Santa Maria philanthropist Franziska Shepard.

The honorees are selected by a committee that includes CAC board members, elected officials and representatives of community agencies and nonprofit programs. They will accept their awards at the Community Action Commission Champions Dinner on Thursday, May 7 at the Hotel Corque in Solvang.

Proceeds from the event will go directly to the CAC Healthy Senior Lunch program, which provides meals to 1,350 low-income seniors each year at twelve community centers and through home delivery to disabled seniors.

Tickets to the Community Action Champions Dinner are $125 each or $1,000 for a table of 10. Those wishing to purchase a ticket should visit the CAC website by clicking here or call 805.964.8857 x101 or x140.

— Elizabeth Lee is a grant writer for the Community Action Commission.