Community Action Commission Offers Lunches for Kids When School is Out

The Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County (CAC) Summer Food Service Program will provide a nutritious daily lunch, and at some sites breakfast, each weekday June 11-Aug. 10.

Seven sites are open to children and youth, the only requirement being that those who receive a meal be under 18 years of age.

CAC’s Summer Food Service Program ensures low-income youngsters continue to have access to nutritious meals at no charge until they begin school again in the fall.

CAC anticipates serving more than 1,000 meals daily for the Summer Food Service Program. This is the 19th year CAC has operated the program, which is funded primarily by the United States Department of Agriculture.



For information, contact Gary Lynd, nutrition services director, 805-683-4458, email [email protected]



For more about CAC, visit www.cacsb.com.

— Gary Lynd for Community Action Commission.