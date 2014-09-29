Community Action Commission Providing Free After-School Snacks

The Community Action Commission Community Child Nutrition Snack Program will provide a nutritious daily after-school snack each weekday.

Four sites* are open to children and youth with the only requirement being that those who receive a meal be under 18. Ten more sites are open to children whose families are eligible by income and who are attending after-school programs in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, Goleta, Santa Maria, Lompoc and Guadalupe.

CAC anticipates serving over 1,000 snacks daily for the Community Child Nutrition Snack Program. This is the 15th year that CAC has operated the program, which is funded primarily by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, gender, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Snacks will be provided at the following sites, dates and times (*sites with an asterisk are open for snacks to anyone age 17 or younger):

Carpinteria

Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club, 4849 Foothill Road — After-school snack, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. (through June 13)

Carpinteria Girls Inc., 5315 Foothill Road — After-school snack, 2:45 to 3:15 p.m. (through June 12)

Santa Barbara

St. Vincent’s, 4234 Pozzo Circle, Santa Barbara — After-school snack, 3:30 to 5 p.m. (through June 6)

Girls Inc., 531 E. Ortega St. — After-school snack, 2:15 – 3:30 p.m. (through June 6)

Salvation Army, 4849 Hollister Ave. — After-school snack, 3:15 to 3:45 p.m. (through June 6)

Goleta

Goleta Boys and Girls Club, 5701 Hollister Ave. — After-school snack, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. (through June 6)

Girls Inc., 4973 Hollister Ave. — After-school snack, 2:45 to 4 p.m. (through June 12)

Goleta Boys and Girls Club (UCSB), 7966 Seaway Drive — After-school snack, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. (through June 6)

Santa Maria

Good Samaritan, 401 D W. Morrison St. — After-school snack, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. (through June 10)

*Boys and Girls Club, 200 W. Williams St. (Evans Park) — After-school snack, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. (through June 13)

*Boys and Girls Club, 901 N. Railroad Ave. — After-school snack, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. (through June 11)

*New Love Community Services, 1619 S. Thornburg St. — After-school snack, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. (through June 11)

Guadalupe

*Boys and Girls Club, 4689 11th St. — After-school snack, 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. (through June 6)

Lompoc

Lompoc Boys and Girls Club, 501 North W St. — After-school snack, 2 to 6:30 p.m. (through June 12)

(Locations and times subject to change. Most locations are closed on federal holidays — please check.)

Snacks will be provided to all eligible children free of charge. To be eligible children must meet the income guidelines for reduced price meals in the National School Lunch Program. The income guidelines for reduced-price meals by family size are listed below. Children who are part of households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), California Work Opportunity and Responsibility for Kids (CalWORKs), Kinship Guardian Assistance Payment (Kin-GAP), or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) benefits are automatically eligible to receive free snacks.

— Elizabeth Lee is a grant writer for the Community Action Commission.