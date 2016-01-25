Community Action Commission Takes Women’s Fund on Tour of Healthy Senior Lunch Sites

Over the past few months the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara County has visited three Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County Healthy Senior Lunch sites, where healthy meals are prepared and served.

The Women’s Fund awarded a grant that allowed CAC to provide 42,000 meals to low-income seniors throughout the Southern Santa Barbara County.

The Women’s Fund is a volunteer organization committed to building a community of educated, strategic givers. It is inspired to make lasting change in Santa Barbara County through the impact of collective giving.

In 2015, the group raised $460,000 changing the lives of local women, children and families.

CAC’s Healthy Senior Lunch Program serves low-income seniors throughout Santa Barbara County, helping seniors maintain their health and independence.

Healthy Senior Lunch provides hot, nutritious, meals each weekday at CAC Healthy Table centers and through the Healthy at Home delivery program.

Meals are planned by a registered dietician and prepared from scratch at the Back Door Deli kitchen.

Healthy Table is designed to provide good nutrition and help seniors maintain a socially engaged life.

CAC’s Healthy Senior Lunch is a valuable social safety net for the county’s elderly community.

For more information about Healthy Senior Lunches or CAC, email to Matthew Regan at [email protected] or by calling 805.964.8857 x142.

— Matthew Regan represents the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County.