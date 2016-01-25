Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 1:57 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Community Action Commission Takes Women’s Fund on Tour of Healthy Senior Lunch Sites

The Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County gave tours of the Senior Lunch Program to members of the Women’s Fund. Click to view larger
The Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County gave tours of the Senior Lunch Program to members of the Women’s Fund. (CAC photo)
By Matthew Regan for the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County | January 25, 2016 | 1:25 p.m.

Over the past few months the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara County has visited three Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County Healthy Senior Lunch sites, where healthy meals are prepared and served.

The Women’s Fund awarded a grant that allowed CAC to provide 42,000 meals to low-income seniors throughout the Southern Santa Barbara County.

The Women’s Fund is a volunteer organization committed to building a community of educated, strategic givers. It is inspired to make lasting change in Santa Barbara County through the impact of collective giving.

In 2015, the group raised $460,000 changing the lives of local women, children and families.  

CAC’s Healthy Senior Lunch Program serves low-income seniors throughout Santa Barbara County, helping seniors maintain their health and independence.

Healthy Senior Lunch provides hot, nutritious, meals each weekday at CAC Healthy Table centers and through the Healthy at Home delivery program.

Meals are planned by a registered dietician and prepared from scratch at the Back Door Deli kitchen.

Healthy Table is designed to provide good nutrition and help seniors maintain a socially engaged life.  

CAC’s Healthy Senior Lunch is a valuable social safety net for the county’s elderly community.

For more information about Healthy Senior Lunches or CAC, email to Matthew Regan at [email protected] or by calling 805.964.8857 x142.

— Matthew Regan represents the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 