Community Action Fund for Women in Africa to Screen ‘Out of Africa’

The Community Action Fund for Women in Africa will host a movie night under the stars Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, starting at 5:30 p.m., at 801 Cold Spring Road in Santa Barbara. Tickets for the event are now available.

The event’s proceeds will benefit Community Action Fund for Women in Africa, a small nonprofit with big impact. The organization was started in 2006 in Santa Barbara and Uganda to empower women after war by providing technical skills and support for success via education, agriculture and microfinance training.

Don your best safari whites and khakis and be transported to a rustic camp under the stars. Sit by the campfire, sip on a fortifying cocktail (or two), enjoy a kebab as you tuck in for a screening of Out of Africa beginning at 7:15 p.m.

Food, dessert, cocktails, wine and beer will be available for Keeper of the Fire and Game Warden ticket holders, and popcorn will be provided for everyone.

A fun photo booth complete with a fabulous backdrop and a silent auction with unique and authentic items from Africa and wonderful pieces from local artists will complete the event.

RSVP and ticket are required to partake in the festivities. Children under 7 may attend free.

Movie Night Under the Stars Tickets

» Keeper of the Fire, $250: Includes food and drinks, priority seating, movie supply kit, photo-booth and on-site parking.

» Game Warden, $150: Includes food and drinks

» Guide, $50 ($60 after Sept. 3): Includes screening and complimentary popcorn.

— Kerry Allen represents Community Action Fund for Women in Africa.