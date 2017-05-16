Community Action Marks a Half-Century of Helping

The Community Action Commission (CAC) will celebrate its 50th Anniversary Community Action Champions Dinner 6-9 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Hotel Corque in Solvang.

Community leaders from the past 50 years will be recognized for their efforts helping those who are most vulnerable in our community.

The dinner will honor dozens of community leaders, elected officials, philanthropists, and former CAC staff members and program participants.

Past Community Action Champions who plan to attend and will be recognized are:

Former Superintendent Phil Alvarado, Sheriff Bill Brown, Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone, Judge Art Garcia, District Attorney Joyce Dudley, Father Jon-Stephen Hedges, Tom Parker, and others.

These community leaders will be honored for their work advocating for the security and stability of vulnerable and low-income people in our community.

Proceeds from the event will go to CAC’s Healthy Senior Lunch program, which provides meals to some 1,350 low-income seniors each year at 13 community centers, and through home delivery to homebound seniors.

Tickets to the dinner are $125 each, or $1,000 for a table of 10. To buy tickets, visit the CAC website cacsb.org or call 964-8857 ext.142.

— Matthew Regan for Community Action Commission.