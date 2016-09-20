Friday, April 13 , 2018, 8:56 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Community Addiction and Intervention Talk Oct. 12

By Nora Wallace | September 20, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.

The Champion Center, Lompoc’s chemical dependency treatment facility, is sponsoring a community talk Oct. 12 by Jenny and Scott Graham, nationally recognized experts on addiction and intervention.

The free lecture, “Interventions and Recovery Protection,” will take place at 6 p.m. at the Champion Center, 303 S. C St. Due to space constraints, reservations are required by calling 875-8891 by Oct. 3.

The Grahams are founders of Carefrontations and have been facilitating interventions across the U.S. and Canada since 1988. They have a success rate of more than 90 percent in the thousands of interventions they have facilitated.

During their presentation, the Grahams will speak about:

·     Two key mistakes families make when intervening

·     Boundaries in a new light

·     Recovery protection factors for better outcomes

·     The truth about recovery and intervention

“This free community workshop includes critical and useful information that is important for any concerned friend or family member struggling to help an addicted loved one access treatment,” said Champion Center Administrator Steve Collier. “It is the hope of the Champion Center that this session will increase the likelihood of many suffering with addiction to begin the process of recovery.”

The Grahams are certified counselors in the mental-health field, and Scott is a certified chemical dependency counselor. He previously was an undercover vice/narcotics deputy for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The couple has extensive experience in intervention for alcoholism, drug addictions, and all forms of dysfunctional behaviors including eating disorders, video game addiction, suicide ideation, gambling and other mental-health disorders.

The Champion Center opened in November 2014 as a voluntary chemical dependency treatment program. It represents a partnership between Lompoc Valley Medical Center and Addiction Medicine Services Inc.

The 43,000-square-foot center has 34 acute care medical beds, 16 residential treatment beds along with 30 recovery residence beds. As part of the recovery process, clients have access to group and individual counseling, educational groups, relapse prevention, yoga and art therapy.

A key component of the center is the Heroes Program for first responders and military-service members.

The Champion Center has a large number of in-network health insurance contracts, making access to treatment easier for many. The facility now accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross, Cigna Behavioral Health, HMC Healthworks, Blue Shield, Managed Health Network (MHN), Optum, VA Choice, Value Options (Beacon Health) and Magellan.

Nora Wallace for the Champion Center.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 