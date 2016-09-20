Community Addiction and Intervention Talk Oct. 12

The Champion Center, Lompoc’s chemical dependency treatment facility, is sponsoring a community talk Oct. 12 by Jenny and Scott Graham, nationally recognized experts on addiction and intervention.

The free lecture, “Interventions and Recovery Protection,” will take place at 6 p.m. at the Champion Center, 303 S. C St. Due to space constraints, reservations are required by calling 875-8891 by Oct. 3.

The Grahams are founders of Carefrontations and have been facilitating interventions across the U.S. and Canada since 1988. They have a success rate of more than 90 percent in the thousands of interventions they have facilitated.

During their presentation, the Grahams will speak about:

· Two key mistakes families make when intervening

· Boundaries in a new light

· Recovery protection factors for better outcomes

· The truth about recovery and intervention

“This free community workshop includes critical and useful information that is important for any concerned friend or family member struggling to help an addicted loved one access treatment,” said Champion Center Administrator Steve Collier. “It is the hope of the Champion Center that this session will increase the likelihood of many suffering with addiction to begin the process of recovery.”

The Grahams are certified counselors in the mental-health field, and Scott is a certified chemical dependency counselor. He previously was an undercover vice/narcotics deputy for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The couple has extensive experience in intervention for alcoholism, drug addictions, and all forms of dysfunctional behaviors including eating disorders, video game addiction, suicide ideation, gambling and other mental-health disorders.

The Champion Center opened in November 2014 as a voluntary chemical dependency treatment program. It represents a partnership between Lompoc Valley Medical Center and Addiction Medicine Services Inc.

The 43,000-square-foot center has 34 acute care medical beds, 16 residential treatment beds along with 30 recovery residence beds. As part of the recovery process, clients have access to group and individual counseling, educational groups, relapse prevention, yoga and art therapy.

A key component of the center is the Heroes Program for first responders and military-service members.

The Champion Center has a large number of in-network health insurance contracts, making access to treatment easier for many. The facility now accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross, Cigna Behavioral Health, HMC Healthworks, Blue Shield, Managed Health Network (MHN), Optum, VA Choice, Value Options (Beacon Health) and Magellan.

Nora Wallace for the Champion Center.