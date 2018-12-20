Community Art Workshop Classes Explore Art Skills as Life Skills

In an attempt to teach not just artistic skills but art skills as life skills, Community Arts Workshop (CAW) is piloting a new program called Community Art Workshops in which students will learn:

How theatrical improv teaches collaboration. How drawing teaches attention. How dance teaches freedom of movement and creativity. How the arts in general foster lifelong creativity and community health, no matter who you are, in what profession.

CAW has brought together Santa Barbara teachers who have years of experience teaching professionals and community members alike. Classes are scheduled to fit around participants’ work and school hours, are affordably priced (with scholarships available), and located downtown.

To learn more, sign up for a class, or apply for a scholarship, visit sbcaw.org/workshops. More about the CAW can be found at www.sbcaw.org.

The workshops include:

» Beginning Improv, taught by Michael Bernard, for ages 16 and up

Improv classes for anyone to learn how to get up and create theater in an instant. The class will teach active listening, collaboration skills, focus and attention, confidence and creative humility, and how to make intuitive choices that can build a scene (and be funny).

Feb. 19-April 2, with one class Monday April 1. (eight classes). With an opportunity to perform the weekend of April 6.

» Storytelling Workshop, taught by Joseph Velasco (leader of the Cuentos del Pueblo program). For ages 16 and up.

Storytelling is possibly the oldest form of theater. Stories are a way for us to make sense of the world. Remembering, observing, and practicing what we have learned are primary ways that all people learn basic life skills from early childhood on.

This workshop for 8-12 students will explore the process of telling a story live. Students will learn observation, vocalization, physical theater, and how to make a story their own. Students will be led in exercises to help explore the craft of telling a story and to best present that story as a solo storyteller.

Tuesdays, 5:15-7:15 p.m., Feb. 26-April 2 with one class April 1. (six classes total). With an opportunity to perform the weekend of April 6.



» Two-Class Series in Drawing and Sculpture "Observe and Engage," taught by Patrick Melroy

Drawing: Observational Drawing for the Lonely. Students will be guided in observational drawing from objects in real life. Subjects will include, but not be limited to, the human figure, objects from home, curvy things, flat-sided things, things that cast shadows, things that breathe, and dogs.

Students will explore mark-making with a variety of drawing tools and non-drawing tools; and will be encouraged to draw in new ways while maintaining existing strengths. Students will learn a portion of the technical process of creating two-dimensional images, culminating in a public show produced by the students.

Three Tuesdays, 5:15-7:15 p.m., Feb. 5-19, with an opportunity to participate in an exhibition the weekend of April 6.

» Sculpture: Unreasonable Object Making. The contemporary world is filled with bland objects; this class will make new and unusual art objects to counteract that dullness. The mission of these objects is to engage and activate the imagination of our audience.

Students are challenged to develop art which encourages people to actively participate in their world. Students will learn to build art objects with nontraditional art-making materials and practices. Students will produce interactive art objects and create scenarios to exhibit these creations.

Students will learn a portion of the vast technical process of creating sculptures, culminating in a public show produced by the students.

Three Wednesdays, 7:30-9:3 0p.m., March 13-27, with an opportunity to participate in an exhibition the weekend of April 6. For ages 16 and up.

» Dance Workshop: Curiosity and Wonder Through Movement, taught by Stephanie Miracle

This six-week, two-part workshop series will explore the elements of dance: space, time, and the body through movement investigations on sight, sound and touch. Students will work with choreographed sequences and improvised movement scores to unleash imagination in their bodies.

Students will create collaboratively, weaving threads from other fields of research and artistic disciplines into their practice together.

Wednesdays, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Session 1: Feb 13, 20, 27; Session 2: March 13, 20, 27. With an opportunity to participate in a performance the weekend of April 6. Ages 16 and up.​​

— Community Arts Workshop.