CAW Community Art Workshops Feature Improv, Storytelling, Dance, Art

By Community Art Workshop | January 11, 2019 | 1:49 a.m.

This new year presents an opportunity to be creative in a new way. The Community Art Workshop (CAW) is piloting a program that allows participants to to learn from some of Santa Barbara’s most exciting art teachers, to experiment, and to create alongside fellow community members.

The program is an effort to teach not just artistic skills but art skills as life skills; theatrical improv as a means to learn collaboration; drawing as a way to cultivate attention; dance as a means to new freedom of movement and creativity.

The CAW has assembled teachers with years of experience and capacities for inspiring new kinds of creativity.

Find out more, sign up for a class, apply for a scholarship, at sbcaw.org/workshops. More about the CAW is at www.sbcaw.org.

The workshops:

» Beginning Improv, taught by Michael Bernard
Improv classes for anyone to learn how to get up and create theater in an instant. The class will teach active listening, collaboration skills, focus and attention, confidence and creative humility, and how to make intuitive choices that can build a scene (and be funny).

Improv games will be played as an introduction to scene work. The class also will be used as a trial for building an improv company in Santa Barbara.

Time: Tuesdays, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Feb. 19-April 2, with one class Monday April 1. Eight classes total, with chance to perform the weekend of April 6. Ages 16 and up.

» Storytelling Workshop, taught by Joseph Velasco, leader of Cuentos del Pueblo Program
Storytelling is possibly the oldest form of theater. Stories are a way to make sense of the world around us. Remembering, observing and practicing what we have learned are primary ways all people learn basic life skills from early childhood on. Stories are how we hold a collective consciousness in our own families and community.  

This workshop for 8-12 students will explore the process of telling a story live. Students will learn a variety of techniques including observation, vocalization, physical theater, and how to make a story their own.

Students will learn exercises to explore the craft of storytelling and to best present that story as a solo storyteller. The class will help build confidence in public speaking, teach elements of story applicable to various media, and put students in touch with an ancient way of understanding the world.

Time: 5:15-7:15 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 26-April 2 with one class Monday April 1. Six classes total, with an opportunity to perform the weekend of April 6. Ages 16 and up.

» Two-Class Series in Drawing and Sculpture Observe and Engage, taught by Patrick Melroy

1. Drawing: Observational Drawing for the Lonely
Students will be guided in observational drawing from objects in real life. Subjects will include, but not be limited to, the human figure, objects from home, things that are curvy, things that are flat sided, things that cast shadows, things that breathe — and dogs.

Students will explore mark-making with a variety of drawing tools and non-drawing tools. Students will learn a portion of the technical process of creating two-dimensional images, culminating in a public show produced by the students.

Time: Three Tuesdays, 5:15-7:15 p.m., Feb. 5-19, with an opportunity to participate in an exhibition the weekend of April 6

2. Sculpture: Unreasonable Object Making
Our contemporary world is filled with bland objects, this class will make new and unusual art objects to counteract that dullness. The mission of these objects is to engage and activate the imagination of our audience.

Students are challenged to develop art which encourages people to actively participate in their world. Students will learn to build art objects with nontraditional art making materials and practices.

Students will produce several interactive art objects and create scenarios to exhibit these creations to an audience. Students will learn a portion of the technical process of creating sculptures, culminating in a public show produced by the students.

​Time: Three Wednesdays, 7:30-9:30 p.m., March 13-27, with an opportunity to participate in an exhibition the weekend of April 6. Ages 16 and up.

» Dance Workshop: Curiosity and Wonder Through Movement, taught by choreographer Stephanie Miracle
This six-week, two-part workshop series will explore the elements of dance: space, time, and the body through movement investigations on sight, sound and touch.

Participants will work with choreographed sequences and improvised movement scores to unleash imagination and curiosity in their bodies. They will interact with architecture and everyday spaces to create site-specific pop-up performances.

Students will move playfully and contemplatively; and create collaboratively, weaving threads from other fields of research and artistic disciplines.

Time: Wednesdays, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Session 1: Feb 13, 20, 27;  Session 2: March 13, 20, 27, with an opportunity to participate in a performance the weekend of April 6. Ages 16 and up.​​

— Community Art Workshop.

 

